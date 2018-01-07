Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media stories about Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magellan Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.2367035115511 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( MMP ) traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 825,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,877. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $16,520.00, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

