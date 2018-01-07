L'Oreal (LRLCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L'Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of L'Oreal in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L'Oreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

L'Oreal ( OTCMKTS:LRLCY ) opened at $45.06 on Thursday. L'Oreal has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

L'Oreal Company Profile

L’Oreal SA is a France-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops the business activities of the L’Oreal Group (Group) in the country or region in which they are located. The Company’s non-core activities include insurance, reinsurance and banking. The Company’s Cosmetics Division is organized into four divisions: Professional Products, Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe and Active Cosmetics.

