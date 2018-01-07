LifePoint Health (LPNT) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPNT. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $54.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of LifePoint Health (LPNT) traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 649,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,821. LifePoint Health has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,874.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.15). LifePoint Health had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. LifePoint Health’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LifePoint Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $149,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LifePoint Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Airain ltd bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

