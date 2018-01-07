Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of Lenovo Group (LNVGY) opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6,487.46, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.07. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in personal computers and related businesses. The Company’s main products include Think-branded commercial personal computers and Idea-branded consumer personal computers, as well as servers, workstations and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones.

