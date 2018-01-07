Leisure Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LACQU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 10th. Leisure Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Leisure Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ LACQU) opened at $9.97 on Friday. Leisure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa)’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 10th (NASDAQ:LACQU)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/leisure-acquisition-corp-usas-quiet-period-set-to-end-on-january-10th-nasdaqlacqu.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.