Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in McDonald's by 543.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 150,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 127,494 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in McDonald's by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. ValuEngine cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald's from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised McDonald's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.05 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

In related news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $28,879,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,327,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE MCD) opened at $174.05 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $118.52 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 216.45% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/legacy-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-2201-mcdonalds-co-mcd.html.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.