Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMRK. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners ( NASDAQ:LMRK ) traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 54,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,773. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.97, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests that it leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Company operates through three segments.

