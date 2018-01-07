La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 608,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 612,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LJPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

The firm has a market cap of $665.01, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.63.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.05. sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, COO Jennifer Carver acquired 1,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Douglass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

