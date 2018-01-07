Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $12.70 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ KTOS) traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.00, a PE ratio of -37.84, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $19,546,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,487,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,000 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 371.5% in the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 854,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 673,509 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,703,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,092,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

