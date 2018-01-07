King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $128,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE MDT) opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113,860.00, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.55%.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

