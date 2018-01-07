Kibo Mining’s (KIBO) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Beaufort Securities

Kibo Mining (LON:KIBO)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Kibo Mining (KIBO) opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 and a PE ratio of -600.00. Kibo Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Kibo Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration for and development of coal and other minerals in Tanzania. The Company operates through two segments: mining and corporate. The mining segment operates in Tanzania. The corporate segment operates in Ireland, Cyprus, South Africa, Canada and the United Kingdom.

