Kevin P. Starr Sells 816,326 Shares of Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Director Kevin P. Starr sold 816,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $34,285,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,510.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $49.55.
Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 53.49%. Myokardia’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth $148,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 38.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $202,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Myokardia Company Profile
MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.
