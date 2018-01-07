Kemper (KMPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR ) traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,848. Kemper has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,465.22, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.57. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kemper will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 75.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

