JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,864 Shares of Graham Co. (GHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Graham by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Graham by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham Co. (GHM) opened at $21.66 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Graham had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,864 Shares of Graham Co. (GHM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/jpmorgan-chase-co-buys-14864-shares-of-graham-co-ghm.html.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.