JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (SAF) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($126.19) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($97.62) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($119.05) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($138.10) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €103.00 ($122.62) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.75 ($116.37).

Safran (SAF) opened at €89.20 ($106.19) on Thursday. Safran has a 1 year low of €61.51 ($73.23) and a 1 year high of €92.25 ($109.82). The stock has a market cap of $37,200.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

