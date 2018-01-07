JMP Group (JMP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JMP Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a mkt perform rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JMP Group ( NYSE:JMP ) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 88,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648. The firm has a market cap of $118.82, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

JMP Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other JMP Group news, Director Thomas Rowe Wright acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $66,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 363,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of JMP Group worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, formerly JMP Group, Inc, is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. The Company operates in five segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, Corporate Credit, Investment Income and Corporate Costs. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other strategic transactions.

