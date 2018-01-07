James Matthew Darden Sells 12,750 Shares of Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Stock

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) EVP James Matthew Darden sold 12,750 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,158,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Torchmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $10,510.00, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Torchmark had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Torchmark Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Torchmark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 710,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

TMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark in a report on Friday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

