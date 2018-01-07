Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,516 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Wal-Mart Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 826,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $79,677,612.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,430,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,333,538. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Vetr cut shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.97 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $296,620.00, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Wal-Mart Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

