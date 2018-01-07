Investors Sell Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Strength (WBA)

Investors sold shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) on strength during trading on Friday. $97.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $192.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.38 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walgreens Boots Alliance had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $1.32 for the day and closed at $72.92

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $73,550.00, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmacy operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,502,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $258,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,480,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,108 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $136,875,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,844,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

