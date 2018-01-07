Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $163.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered Intuit from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.37.

Shares of Intuit (INTU) traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,769. The stock has a market cap of $41,954.72, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.74 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 77.56% and a net margin of 18.62%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $326,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 110,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $16,729,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,445,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 965,938 shares of company stock valued at $149,469,127. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,818,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,621,000 after purchasing an additional 444,676 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,780,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 347,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 612.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,602,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intuit by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,508,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,124,000 after purchasing an additional 400,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,369,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

