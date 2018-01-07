International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 49,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,246,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Business Machines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.01.

International Business Machines Corp. ( NYSE:IBM ) opened at $162.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $182.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 68.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.08%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

