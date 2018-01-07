Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Thursday. B. Riley currently has a $53.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Shares of Intel (INTC) traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,108,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Intel has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $209,380.00, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $25,359.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $66,543.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,054 shares of company stock worth $65,800,132 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Intel by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 103,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 197,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 76,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 96,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

