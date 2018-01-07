Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Trading Down 26.3%

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) shares dropped 26.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 6,902,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,438,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSY. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 119,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Insys Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

