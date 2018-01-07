Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Trading Down 26.3%

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) shares dropped 26.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 6,902,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,438,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $784.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.76.
Insys Therapeutics Company Profile
Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.
Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.