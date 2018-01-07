Insider Selling: Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) CTO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) CTO Sheldon Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheldon Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Sheldon Wang sold 1,232 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sheldon Wang sold 11,232 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $280,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Sheldon Wang sold 5,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sheldon Wang sold 5,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 759,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,994. The stock has a market cap of $454.92, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.65. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.98%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on HIIQ. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

