Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) CEO Sells 27,739 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 27,739 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $2,068,219.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) opened at $76.40 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.00, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Buckingham Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 93.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

