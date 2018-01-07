Insider Selling: Dermira Inc (DERM) SVP Sells 18,458 Shares of Stock

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 18,458 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $499,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ DERM) opened at $27.35 on Friday. Dermira Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 66.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 75.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 40.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DERM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dermira from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

