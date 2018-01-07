Inpixon (INPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,175,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,367 shares.The stock last traded at $0.22 and had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

