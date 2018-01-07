Inotek Pharmaceuticals (ITEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ITEK) traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 394,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 27.63 and a quick ratio of 27.63. Inotek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.16.
About Inotek Pharmaceuticals
Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.
