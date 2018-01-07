Inotek Pharmaceuticals (ITEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Inotek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ITEK) traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 394,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 27.63 and a quick ratio of 27.63. Inotek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITEK. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Inotek Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inotek Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 139,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inotek Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 111,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotek Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 114,932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inotek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Inotek Pharmaceuticals (ITEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/inotek-pharmaceuticals-itek-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Inotek Pharmaceuticals

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.