InfraREIT (HIFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “InfraREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns rate regulated electricity delivery infrastructure assets primarily in Texas. The company’s asset consists of Panhandle Assets, Stanton/Brady/Celeste Assets, McAllen Assets, Stanton Transmission Loop Assets and ERCOT Transmission Assets. InfraREIT, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

HIFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of InfraREIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of InfraREIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of InfraREIT in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. InfraREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

InfraREIT ( NYSE:HIFR ) remained flat at $$18.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 190,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. InfraREIT has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. InfraREIT’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InfraREIT in the third quarter worth about $27,671,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in InfraREIT in the second quarter worth about $11,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 619.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 358,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 52.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 320,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 221,025 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. It leases its T&D assets to Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo, the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas around Brady, Northeast Texas in and around Celeste and South Texas near McAllen.

