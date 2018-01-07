Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co ( IBCP ) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 116,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,655. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $483.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.36 million. analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

