IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,013 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $8,569,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,136,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $1,657,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,537.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,676 shares of company stock valued at $47,237,938 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161,415.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.80% and a net margin of 24.38%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

