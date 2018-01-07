IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 73,100.0% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $116,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,242.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 391,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,103.53, for a total value of $431,601,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,891,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,162,593,058.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.34, for a total transaction of $3,248,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,338 shares of company stock valued at $444,391,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) opened at $1,229.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $778.48 and a 1-year high of $1,229.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $592,290.00, a PE ratio of 310.39, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.57). Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/ifp-advisors-inc-boosts-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.