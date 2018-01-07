Hope Bancorp Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. FIG Partners lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,463.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,578,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,931,000 after buying an additional 960,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,457,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $10,205,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 114.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 372,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,497,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,835,000 after buying an additional 363,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $66,959.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex Ko sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $756,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,088 shares in the company, valued at $190,864.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,981 shares of company stock worth $2,303,614. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

