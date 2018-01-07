Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. Hi-Crush Partners posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 554.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 259.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE HCLP) traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,250,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.96. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Hi-Crush Partners declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCLP. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,200,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,400,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 796,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 326,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 402,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

