Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Heartland Financial USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ HTLF) traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1,599.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $109.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.81 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,973.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $216,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

