Head-To-Head Review: Forescout Technologies (FSCT) and Quality Systems (QSII)

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ: FSCT) and Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Quality Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Quality Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies N/A N/A N/A Quality Systems 5.12% 14.70% 9.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Forescout Technologies and Quality Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Quality Systems 3 6 1 0 1.80

Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Quality Systems has a consensus target price of $14.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Quality Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quality Systems is more favorable than Forescout Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Quality Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies $166.84 million 6.56 -$74.77 million N/A N/A Quality Systems $509.62 million 1.71 $18.24 million $0.43 31.84

Quality Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Forescout Technologies.

Summary

Quality Systems beats Forescout Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a United States-based provider of automated security control solutions. The Company transforms security through visibility. It offers enterprises and government organizations the ability to see devices, including non-traditional devices, the instant they connect to the network. It allows the user to control these devices and orchestrate information sharing and operation among disparate security tools to accelerate incident response. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. Its solutions integrate with network, security, mobility and information technology (IT) management products to automate workflows. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions, and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc. (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices. The Company operates through three segments: the NextGen Division, the RCM Services Division and the QSI Dental Division. It also provides implementation, training, support and maintenance for software and complementary services, such as revenue cycle management (RCM) and electronic data interchange (EDI). The Company’s clients include single and small practice physicians, networks of practices, such as physician hospital organizations (PHOs), management service organizations (MSOs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), ambulatory care centers, community health centers, and medical and dental schools.

