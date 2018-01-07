Head to Head Review: American Renal Associates (ARA) versus Kindred Healthcare (KND)

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE: KND) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kindred Healthcare and American Renal Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Healthcare 1 4 1 0 2.00 American Renal Associates 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kindred Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.86%. American Renal Associates has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given American Renal Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Kindred Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Healthcare has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Renal Associates has a beta of 4.07, indicating that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Healthcare -8.06% 2.29% 0.30% American Renal Associates -2.15% 15.80% 2.34%

Dividends

Kindred Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Renal Associates does not pay a dividend. Kindred Healthcare pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and American Renal Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Healthcare $7.22 billion 0.12 -$664.23 million ($6.02) -1.63 American Renal Associates $749.77 million 0.77 -$380,000.00 ($0.33) -55.66

American Renal Associates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kindred Healthcare. American Renal Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kindred Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats Kindred Healthcare on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc., incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States. The Company operates through divisions: the Kindred at Home division, the hospital division, the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division and the nursing center division. These divisions represent six segments: home health services, hospice services, hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, RehabCare and nursing centers. The home health services and hospice services operating segments are contained within the Kindred at Home division while the Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services and RehabCare operating segments are both contained within the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia. The Company operates its dialysis clinics exclusively through a JV model, in which it partners primarily with local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics, while the providers of the majority of dialysis services in the United States operate through a combination of subsidiaries and joint ventures. It provides patient care and clinical outcomes to patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Its clinics offer both in center and home dialysis options to meet the needs of patients. Its clinics primarily provide in center hemodialysis treatments and ancillary items and services.

