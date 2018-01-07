HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE HCA) traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,777.83, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,773,872. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

