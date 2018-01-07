HC Wainwright Analysts Give Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) a $37.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price target on Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOLD. William Blair assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,364. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). sell-side analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $228,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Newman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $268,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,459,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 638,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383,837 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 153,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/hc-wainwright-analysts-give-audentes-therapeutics-bold-a-37-00-price-target.html.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.