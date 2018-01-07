Harte Hanks (HHS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Harte-Hanks is a worldwide direct and targeted marketing company that provides marketing services and shopper advertising opportunities to local, regional, national and international consumer and business-to-business marketers. Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing improves return on its clients’ marketing investment by increasing their prospect and customer value a process of customer optimization organized around five strategic considerations: Information data collection/management — Opportunity data access/utilization — Insight data analysis/interpretation — Engagement knowledge application — Interaction program execution. Expert in integrating this process, Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing is highly skilled at tailoring solutions for each of the vertical markets it serves. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Harte Hanks ( NYSE HHS ) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 176,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Harte Hanks has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 152.65%. analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fondren Management LP grew its holdings in Harte Hanks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,388,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Harte Hanks during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

