Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Media coverage about Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harmony Gold Mining earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 46.1074916334507 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE HMY) opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

HMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company’s segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. The South Africa Underground segment includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Phakisa, Tshepong, Masimong, Target 1, Bambanani, Joel, Unisel and Target 3.

