Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CFO Richard Hart Sells 374 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Richard Hart sold 374 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $28,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Richard Hart sold 7,566 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $552,318.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard Hart sold 1,114 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $81,099.20.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE GWRE) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,330. The company has a market capitalization of $5,810.00, a P/E ratio of 308.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $83.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $85.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,989,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.1% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,082,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,716,000 after purchasing an additional 151,238 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

