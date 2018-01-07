GTT Communications (GTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.
In related news, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,679 shares in the company, valued at $40,459,958.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mcmullen Family Trust bought 60,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,250 and have sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,341,960. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GTT Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GTT Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GTT Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GTT Communications by 2,153.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
GTT Communications Company Profile
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.
