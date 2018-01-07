GTT Communications (GTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

GTT Communications ( NYSE GTT ) traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 180,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,857.70, a PE ratio of 475.00, a PEG ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.48. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,679 shares in the company, valued at $40,459,958.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mcmullen Family Trust bought 60,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,250 and have sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,341,960. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GTT Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GTT Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GTT Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GTT Communications by 2,153.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GTT Communications (GTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/gtt-communications-gtt-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.