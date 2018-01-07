Groupon (GRPN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News headlines about Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Groupon earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the coupon company an impact score of 44.4425608509196 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Vetr upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded Groupon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.90 to $5.38 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.25 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Groupon ( GRPN ) opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,920.00, a P/E ratio of -34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.62 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $132,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,361.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 222,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,545,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

