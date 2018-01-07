Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 301,937 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $48,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,821,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,772,723,000 after buying an additional 6,197,896 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,000.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,988,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,891,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,025,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $528,635,000 after buying an additional 2,134,292 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 183.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,982,000 after buying an additional 2,031,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,395,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $237,182,000 after buying an additional 1,780,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Howard Weil downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Shares of ConocoPhillips ( NYSE COP ) opened at $56.88 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $178,513.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

