Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE GS) traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.52. 2,585,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a market cap of $96,380.00, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $209.62 and a 12-month high of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Instinet restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down from $238.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.11.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.18, for a total transaction of $1,812,615.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $3,023,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,177 shares of company stock worth $32,435,160. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

