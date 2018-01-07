Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nordex (NDX1) a €5.00 Price Target

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.95) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 47.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NDX1. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.38) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.98) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.90) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. set a €8.70 ($10.36) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.71) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.83 ($9.32).
Shares of Nordex (ETR:NDX1) opened at €9.46 ($11.26) on Friday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of €7.10 ($8.45) and a fifty-two week high of €21.66 ($25.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $917.26 and a P/E ratio of 15.50.
Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.
