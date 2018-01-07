Genmab As (GNMSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab As (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company that creates and develops human antibodies for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Genmab has numerous products in development to treat cancer, infectious disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, and intends to continue assembling a broad portfolio of new therapeutic products. In addition, Genmab has developed UniBody, a new proprietary technology that creates a stable, smaller antibody format. Genmab has operations in Europe and the US. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genmab As from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Genmab As ( GNMSF ) opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99. Genmab As has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.75.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Denmark and internationally. The company markets Arzerra, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CCL); and DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM).

