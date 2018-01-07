Genesco (GCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesco earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1694919002922 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of Genesco (GCO) traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 480,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Genesco has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.58 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genesco from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/genesco-gco-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.