General Electric (GE) Position Trimmed by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 379,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 97,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
In other General Electric news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $986,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
General Electric (GE) opened at $18.54 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $160,780.00, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.
